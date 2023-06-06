On the move: Benzema set to sign for Al Ittihad, Mac Allister to make Liverpool switch

With the 2022/23 season almost at an end, the transfer rumour mill is in full swing.

We take a look at the stories and speculation of players on the move.

Strong chance

Saudi Arabia Pro League champions Al Ittihad are close to finalising a move for Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, writes The National's John McAuley. The 35-year-old striker is reported to have already signed initial documents pending his move to the kingdom, agreeing to a two-year contract with Ittihad that will also include the option of a further season. He scored against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in what was his final home game for Real Madrid.

Strong chance

Liverpool are aiming to complete the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this week, reports the Times newspaper. The 24-year-old is said to be keen to make the switch to the Reds where he will work under Jurgen Klopp, with reports indicating that he has already reached an agreement over personal terms. The Argentina World Cup winner will become the first signing of the summer for Liverpool, with his medical to take place after a release clause in his contract is activated.

Potential

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is considering a move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Pochettino, who is set to have Romelu Lukaku at his disposal following a season-long loan with Inter Milan, is said to be keen on the 23-year-old Vlahovic to boost his attacking options. Juve, who missed out on Champions League qualification after finishing seventh in Serie A, are said to be open to offers for the Serb star if potential suitors match their valuation.

Expand Autoplay Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates celebrate with the Ligue 1 trophy after the match against Clermont on June 3, 2023. EPA

Potential

Al Hilal officials are set to meet with representatives of Lionel Messi in the next 48 hours to finalise the Argentine superstar's move to Saudi Arabia, according to Italian football journalist Rudy Galetti. Messi, who turns 36 this month, is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain after both parties chose not to activate a third-year option. Barcelona boss Xavi is keen to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, but the Spanish club will struggle to match any offer on the table by the Saudis.

Low chance

Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha is in the final weeks of his agreement with the Premier League club, with the Daily Mail suggesting that Atletico Madrid could be his next destination. Palace are keen to keep hold of Zaha, 30, and have offered the Ivory Coast star a reported £200,000-per-week to stay at Selhurst Park.

Low chance

Robert Lewandowski is the latest superstar being linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League, says Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The 34-year-old Poland striker contributed 30 goals in 34 games to help Barcelona win La Liga and has a contact at Camp Nou until 2025.