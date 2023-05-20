Live sport: Reaction to Man City win and build-up to six Premier League games

<div><h2><strong>Pep Guardiola: Man City got reward we deserve after outclassing Real Madrid</strong></h2><div><p>Pep Guardiola said his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> players got the reward they deserved after dominating Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals to set up a final showdown with Inter Milan.</p><p>A double from Bernardo Silva, an own goal from Eder Militao, and a late strike from substitute Julian Alvarez secured an emphatic 4-0 win at the Etihad on Wednesday night as City ran out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/17/man-city-produce-masterclass-to-thrash-real-madrid-and-reach-champions-league-final/" target="_blank">5-1 winners on aggregate</a>.</p><p>“These guys have done it for many years and today they got the reward they deserve. A final against an Italian team,” Guardiola said. “When the draw was Real Madrid, I said, 'want it'. Today it was there. I'm very pleased for the organisation, the chairman, owner and players.</p><p>“I had the feeling these last days we had a mix of calm and tension to play these types of games."</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/05/18/pep-guardiola-man-city-got-reward-they-deserve-after-outclassing-real-madrid/"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p></div></div>