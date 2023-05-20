FOOTBALL UPDATES
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, and his teammates celebrate their third goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo / Jon Super)

Live sport: Reaction to Man City win and build-up to six Premier League games

Manchester United and Liverpool are both in action as they compete for a Champions League place and its a big day in the relegation battle

SATURDAY SCHEDULE (UAE TIME)
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - 3.30pm
  • Bournemouth v Manchester United - 6pm
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace - 6pm
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa - 6pm
  • Wolves v Everton - 6pm
  • Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - 8.30pm
  • Bundesliga title race: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - 8.30pm
Live Updates
Updated: May 20, 2023, 8:00 AM