Asian Cup: UAE drawn with Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine

Rescheduled 2023 event, moved from China this summer to Qatar early next year, will run from January 12 to February 10

Caio Canedo celebrates scoring the UAE during the World Cup 2022 play-off against Australia at Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Qatar, on June 7, 2022. AFP
John McAuley author image
John McAuley
May 11, 2023
The UAE have been drawn against Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine for next year’s Asian Cup.

The national team, placed in Pot 2 for the draw in Doha on Thursday, will contest Group C alongside three-time winners in Iran, while Hong Kong are participating in the tournament for the first time since 1968.

Hosts in 2019, the UAE have reached the semi-finals of the past two editions. Their third place in Australia in 2015 represents their best finish on foreign soil, although they were runners-up at the 1996 tournament held in the Emirates.

The rescheduled 2023 event, moved from China this summer to Qatar early next year, will run from January 12-February 10.

Qatar, the reigning champions, were placed in Group A ensure they kick off the tournament on January 12. They will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, 2027 hosts and three-time winners Saudi Arabia will compete in Group F against Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

For the second successive tournament, the extended Asian Cup will feature 24 teams. The event is considered the continent’s showpiece competition.

Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:25 PM
