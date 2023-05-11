Asian Cup: UAE drawn with Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine

The UAE have been drawn against Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine for next year’s Asian Cup.

The national team, placed in Pot 2 for the draw in Doha on Thursday, will contest Group C alongside three-time winners in Iran, while Hong Kong are participating in the tournament for the first time since 1968.

Hosts in 2019, the UAE have reached the semi-finals of the past two editions. Their third place in Australia in 2015 represents their best finish on foreign soil, although they were runners-up at the 1996 tournament held in the Emirates.

The rescheduled 2023 event, moved from China this summer to Qatar early next year, will run from January 12-February 10.

Qatar, the reigning champions, were placed in Group A ensure they kick off the tournament on January 12. They will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, 2027 hosts and three-time winners Saudi Arabia will compete in Group F against Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

For the second successive tournament, the extended Asian Cup will feature 24 teams. The event is considered the continent’s showpiece competition.

