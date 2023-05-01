Barcelona can stretch La Liga lead over Real Madrid as they take on Osasuna

Barcelona can briefly extend their lead over fierce rivals Real Madrid to 14 points as they take on Osasuna in an early evening kick-off on Tuesday.

The Catalans currently have an 11-point lead over defending champions Madrid, who face a tricky trip away to Real Sociedad later on Tuesday, with just six games left to play.

If Barca beat Osasuna at Camp Nou and Los Blancos fail to win at Reale Arena, it would leave Xavi Hernandez’s side needing just one more victory to clinch the title.

On the threat of Osasuna, who face Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, Barca manager Xavi said: “We analysed them, they are a very tough team.

“On Saturday, they will play a very important match, perhaps the most important match in their history, so I don’t know what Jagoba [Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate] will do.”

Osasuna beat Athletic Bilbao to reach their first Copa del Ray final since 2005 and Xavi was full of praise for Arrasate.

“To this point in the season, he’s done really good work,” said Xavi. “They’re a solid block of a team. They play really well in defence and will be difficult opposition but we're playing at home in front of our own fans.

“The last match [Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Betis], we did what we had to in an intense match. We pushed hard and got a vital three points. It's possible we'll put out a similar team against Osasuna.”

In that victory, 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal became Barca's youngest ever player when he was brought on as an 84th-minute substitute to replace Gavi.

Barcelona manager Xavi gives Lamine Yamal his final instructions ahead of his history-making La Liga debut against Real Betis at Camp Nou on April 29, 2023. Reuters

At 15 years and 290 days, he is the fifth youngest player ever to appear in La Liga. The youngest is Mallorca's Luka Romero, who came on against Real Madrid in 2020 aged 15 years and 219 days.

And Xavi was full of praise for the youngster. “We need to manage his minutes,” said Xavi. “He's a calm person and he's got his feet on the ground. He's smart, you see it when he plays.

“He's a very positive person and he gets on well with his teammates. He's very focused and we'll keep and eye on him always.

“But the important thing is, he's in our dynamic and he's able to participate because he's in condition to play for the first team.”

Barca's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will lead the line against Osasuna. He will be looking to score for a third straight game after netting in the defeat at Vallecano and the win against Betis on Saturday.

Xavi said: “His last two games have been great and overall his season has been amazing.”