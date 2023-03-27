Manchester United quiz 2023: Ten Hag, Casemiro and more

This season has been challenging for all teams in league football because of an unusual World Cup break right in the middle of of the campaign.

Fortunes have fluctuated wildly before and after the break, with player exhaustion and injuries massive factors.

Manchester United, however, have remained on the right path. They are third in the Premier League table, having started the year with a morale boosting trophy win – their first in almost six years.

United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the League Cup final at Wembley in February to raise hopes of a revival under Erik ten Hag, even as the club faces possible change of ownership in the near future.

With the Premier League on an international break, take our Manchester United quiz below to know how well you have followed their season so far.