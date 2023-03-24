Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel lined up as replacement

Bayern Munich sacked head coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday night with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel set to take over, according to reports.

Nagelsmann, 35, has paid the price for a poor run of results that has seen the Bavarians surrender top spot in the Bundesliga, though they only trail leaders Borussia Dortmund by a point.

Tuchel, 49, has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last September. Bild reported that the German coach has already agreed terms with Bayern and his appointment is imminent.

Tuchel's expected return to Germany – he previously coached at Dortmund and Mainz – ends any chance of him returning to the dugout in the Premier League, after being linked to the manager’s position at Tottenham in recent weeks.

Nagelsmann's shock sacking comes after less than two years in charge of Germany's most decorated team and with them challenging on domestic and European fronts.

Bayern's quest for an 11th Bundesliga title in a row suffered a blow on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

That setback saw them drop to second in the Bundesliga, a point behind arch rivals Dortmund and four ahead of surprise challengers Union Berlin in third.

In Europe, Bayern brushed aside French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, winning 3-0 across both legs. They face English Premier League title holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals in April.

Despite being in second place in the table, Bayern are enduring their worst league campaign in 11 years with only 52 points from 25 games.

They have been defeated three times – by Augsburg in mid-September, at Borussia Monchengladbach in mid-February and then against Leverkusen. They have also drawn seven games.

Nagelsmann arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 to replace Hansi Flick who had led Bayern to the Bundesliga title, German Cup, Champions League, German and European Super Cups and Club World Cup.

Flick then left to take over the German national team.

Nagelsmann has a contract at the club until the summer of 2026. He led Bayern to the Bundesliga title in his first season (2021/22), though they lost the German Cup final to RB Leipzig to miss out on a domestic double.