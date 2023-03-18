Newcastle revive top four hopes after Isak secures victory against Forest

Striker Alexander Isak scored twice, including a late penalty winner, as Newcastle United ended Nottingham Forest's nine-match unbeaten Premier League streak at home with a 2-1 victory on Friday.

Eddie Howe's team moved up to 47 points and now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by just a point and with a game in hand. The Magpies thus head into the international break with Champions League qualification now within reach.

"We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance," said Isak after Newcastle went into the international break with back-to-back wins.

"It is important we have gone into this break with a good feeling with two wins from two games."

Defeat was Forest's first at home in the league since September and leaves Steve Cooper's men still two points above the relegation zone.

"It's always the worst way to lose, in the last couple of minutes, having fought in the game," said Cooper. "We made some poor football decisions around the build-up to the goals and that's something we can only blame ourselves for."

Emmanuel Dennis put Forest ahead in the 26th minute as they looked to extend their unbeaten run at City Ground.

Sven Botman tried to send a soft pass back to keeper Nick Pope but Dennis was lurking in the area ready to pounce. He beat Pope to the ball and chipped it into the net for his second Premier League goal of the season.

Isak restored parity just before halftime after Joe Willock's cross dropped behind him and he twisted his body to volley the ball off his shin and in off the far post.

Elliot Anderson thought he had put the Magpies ahead in the 64th minute but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review due to a player being offside in the build-up.

Isak had the final say from the spot after Moussa Niakhate's handball to keep the dream of a top-four finish alive, building on last weekend's win over Wolves.