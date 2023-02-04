Al Hilal book Club World Cup semi-final against Flamengo after penalty drama

Asian champions Al Hilal netted a late equaliser to take their Club World Cup clash against Wydad Casablanca into extra time before triumphing on penalties in Rabat.

The Saudi Arabian side won the shoot-out 5-3 to secure a semi-final berth against Flamengo of Brazil.

Musab Al Juwayr converted the winning penalty after Morocco World Cup fullback Yahya Attiat-Allah had missed the first kick for the African champions.

Morocco's Wydad, roared on by a partisan capacity crowd, had taken the lead early in the second half through Ayoub El Amloud but gave away a penalty four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes to allow Mohamed Kanno to equalise.

Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane was sent off for a second bookable offence at the same time, and Kanno was red carded four minutes into extra time as both clubs were reduced to 10 men.

The elimination of the African champions will come as a major blow to the Moroccan organisers, hoping for more international success soon after their national team reached the World Cup semi-final in Qatar in December.