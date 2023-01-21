Liverpool v Chelsea player ratings: Gomez 8, Salah 5; Jorginho 8, Mudryk 7

A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season.

A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams are struggling in mid table in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four.

Benoit Badiashile and substitute Carney Chukwuemeka had opportunities to score in each half for Chelsea, but neither was clinical enough to make Liverpool pay.

It is now three league games without a win for Liverpool in what was Jurgen Klopp’s 1,000th game in management and his 250th in charge of the Merseyside club.

Chelsea fans got a first look at new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who showed some promising moments when coming on as a second-half substitute.

