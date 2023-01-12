Barcelona able to call on Lewandowski and Torres for Spanish Cup semi-final - in pictures

Barcelona coach Xavi will have a full strength squad to choose from when the Spanish league leaders take on Real Betis in Riyadh for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Xavi oversaw training at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on the eve of Barca's semi-final match up being held in Saudi Arabia.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is available despite serving a three-match domestic ban as is Ferran Torres who has been handed a two-game suspension after his sending off in last weekend's 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

The winner will face Real Madrid in the final after the reigning Spanish and European champions overcame Valencia in a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday.

This is the fourth edition of the revamped final four format of the Super Cup. The final takes place on Sunday.

