Barcelona able to call on Lewandowski and Torres for Spanish Cup semi-final - in pictures

Barca coach Xavi has full strength squad to face Real Betis in Riyadh

Steve Luckings
Jan 12, 2023
Barcelona coach Xavi will have a full strength squad to choose from when the Spanish league leaders take on Real Betis in Riyadh for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Xavi has 'first title in sight' as Barcelona take on Real Betis in Spanish Super Cup

Xavi oversaw training at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on the eve of Barca's semi-final match up being held in Saudi Arabia.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is available despite serving a three-match domestic ban as is Ferran Torres who has been handed a two-game suspension after his sending off in last weekend's 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

The winner will face Real Madrid in the final after the reigning Spanish and European champions overcame Valencia in a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday.

This is the fourth edition of the revamped final four format of the Super Cup. The final takes place on Sunday.

Real Madrid book Super Cup final place

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Marco Asensio celebrate after winning the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2023. AFP

Updated: January 12, 2023, 8:45 AM
