World Cup hero Lionel Messi returns to PSG training with Neymar - in pictures

Argentina's World Cup hero Lionel Messi returned to Paris to begin reintegration with Paris Saint-Germain after a well-deserved break.

Messi spent the second half of December celebrating his team's triumph in the World Cup final against France and his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi was in Rosario with his family and friends as he welcomed the New Year, before leaving for Paris to resume club duties.

His return to training on Wednesday will be a welcome sign for PSG, who lost for the first time in any competition since March last year when they were defeated 3-1 at Lens on Sunday.

Without Messi, and the suspended Neymar, Christophe Galtier's team suffered a heavy despite the presence of Mbappe.

After the defeat, Galtier said he was looking forward to the return of Messi but said his absence was no excuse for the defeat.

“I hope Leo will be well received. He won the most beautiful trophy by being very good. We know he's a great and decisive player so we hope he'll be well received obviously,” the manager said.

“Kylian worked had. He showed a very good attitude. Leo and Ney were not there but that is no excuse.”

