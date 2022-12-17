When will the next Club World Cup take place and how many teams are there?

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has announced plans for a complete revamp of the Club World Cup, bringing it on a par with the World Cup in terms of participation and representation, ushering in a new era for world football.

As Morocco were announced as hosts for the next CWC in February, Fifa said planned expansion of the competition is now set to start in 2025.

Infantino said the tournament, which currently involves seven teams, would be held every four years and would boost revenues for the global sports body significantly.

Currently, the top teams of every continental competition as well as the hosts' national champion battle it out for the Club World Cup title.

When will the next Club World Cup be held?

Morocco will host the next Club World Cup from February 1 to 11, 2023. The country, who were the team of Qatar 2022 following their incredible run to the semi-finals, will host the event for the third time after doing so on 2013 and 2014.

The most recent edition was held in the UAE in February, where Chelsea lifted the trophy.

How many teams will be there?

The next edition in Morocco will continue in its existing format for now, featuring six continental federations along with the top team from the host nation.

Real Madrid, who won the 2014 Club World Cup in Morocco, will represent Europe after winning last season's Uefa Champions League.

Flamengo of Brazil, hosts Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Seattle Sounders from the US and New Zealand's Auckland City are set to feature.

Will there be more teams from 2025?

An expanded Club World Cup has been planned for a long time. A 24-team event, featuring eight teams from Europe, had been due to take place in China in 2021 but the pandemic delayed the plans.

Infantino said the new-look tournament will now go ahead starting in 2025 and would feature 32 teams.

"We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men's Club World Cup. It should have taken place in 2021 but was postponed because of Covid," the Fifa president said.

"The new competition will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, making it really like a World Cup," he added.

Where will the 2025 tournament be held?

The 2025 CWC could be hosted in the United States, to serve as a test event for the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.