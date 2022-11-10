Premier League predictions: Chelsea choke at Newcastle, Arsenal stay strong at top

International managers will be watching the final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup through their fingers this weekend, hoping and praying that no star players pick up a late injury blow.

Before we switch our attentions fully to the finals in Qatar, though, we have two days of action in the English top flight.

Arsenal remain in top spot, two points ahead of Manchester City, with top-four upstarts Newcastle United in third and Tottenham Hotspur occupying the final Champions League place.

At the other end, Nottingham Forest are bottom of the pile, behind Wolves only on goal difference and two points shy of third bottom Southampton.

There are eight games on a hectic Saturday schedule, starting with Manchester City versus Brentford in the early match at the Etihad Stadium.

Bornemouth then entertain Everton, Liverpool tackle Southampton at Anfield, Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace at the City Ground, Spurs face Leeds United and West Ham United take Leicester in the capital.

Newcastle are up against Chelsea at St James' Park, while Wolves' home game with Arsenal brings the day's proceedings to a close.

The final two matches take place on Sunday when Brighton play Aston Villa on the south coast while Fulham face Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

You can see our predictions in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.