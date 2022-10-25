Messi, Neymar and Mbappe train as PSG aim to reach Champions League last 16 - in pictures

Paris Saint-Germain are on the brink of booking their place in the Champions League knockout stage and will aim to get over the line when they host Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday evening.

The French giants drew their first two group games but after winning the next two sit top of Group H, level on eight points with Benfica, who face third-placed Juventus, also on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match with Maccabi Haifa, PSG players went through their paces in a training session at the club's Camp des Loges training base on Monday.

Among those players was Lionel Messi, who is enjoying a superb season with nine goals and 10 assists in 15 games across competitions. The Argentine great was joined at training by fellow forwards Kylian Mbappe – scorer of 14 goals in 15 games – and Neymar, also prolific this campaign with 12 goals to go with his nine assists.

