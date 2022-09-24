World Cup 2022 Group D: Tunisia can ride wave of good form to reach knockout stage

Widely considered a tough team to beat, this is the moment when Tunisia fans hope to see their nation finally rise up and make some waves beyond the group stage of World Cup 2022. But are they good enough?

It’s safe to say there isn’t any pressure on this team to win a complex group but in equal measure, Tunisia are still going to be seen as a squad capable of causing problems. They’ve got a strong unit with players who compete at the highest level across the globe, and a passionate fanbase.

Their most recent international campaign came at the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of 2022. After scraping through their group, they beat Nigeria in the Round of 16 - only to be stunned by Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals.

In terms of the World Cup, Tunisia participated in 2018 where they finished third in Group G. They came within minutes of holding England to a draw only to fall to a late Harry Kane goal, with defeat to Belgium and a win over Panama ensuring they finished in third place.

Tunisia players celebrate after qualifying to World Cup 2022 after their match against Mali at the Olympic Stadium in Rades on March 29, 2022. AP

Tunisia can consign that to the past, though, as they’ve been on a strong recent run of form. They are unbeaten in six games, including their two-legged play-off win over Mali, scoring 10 goals without conceding in the process.

This is a national team that can frustrate their opponents by being defensively solid at the back and even though it may not be the most appealing style, it could give them a real shot of advancing from the group.

Manager: Jalel Kadri

Star player: Youssef Msakni

One to watch: Hannibal Mejbri

World Cup finals appeared in: 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018

Fixtures: Nov 22 - Denmark v Tunisia; Nov 26 - Tunisia v Australia; Nov 30 - Tunisia v France