Real Madrid train under pressure after Karim Benzema injury - in pictures

Real Madrid's brilliant early-season form will be put to the test in the absence of injured talisman Karim Benzema when Los Blancos travel to Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team launched the defence of their Champions League title midweek with a 3-0 win at Celtic, but it came at a price with Benzema sustaining a thigh injury that is likely to rule him out until October.

In his absence, Vinicius Junior and Brazilian compatriot Rodyrgo will have to shoulder more of the burden up front for Real.

"We won't change our system just because Benzema is out. [Eden] Hazard will play," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Real Madrid's website.

"He [Hazard] hasn't got the goalscoring streak like Karim, it's been a long time since he's played and I won't ask that of him. We mustn't lose the good run we're on in front of goal, we're linking up well and moving nicely. We don't need to change anything”.

Vinicius has scored in each of his past four matches, and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his team-mates who have re-established Real as Europe's most successful club.

"Hopefully, at this club, I'm going to go down as a legend," the 22-year-old said this week.

"I can stay here for a long time and go down in the record books like Karim Benzema, Tony Kroos and Luka Modric."

Benzema joins defender Eder Militao on the sidelines, the Brazilian also picking up a muscle problem against Celtic, while Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are also likely absentees.

Real have won the first four games of the La Liga season.