Manchester United stars arrive at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool showdown - in pictures

Manchester United stars arrived at Old Trafford on Monday in good time for their huge Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

United are bottom of the table after two defeats from two, and face a stiff test against a Liverpool side also looking for their first win.

Security was tight at Old Trafford as the players arrived, with a planned protest against the Glazer family owners due to be staged before the kick-off.

New manager Erik ten Hag remains convinced he will succeed at Old Trafford, saying he has overcome shaky starts before and will “get it done” again.

United began the day rooted to the bottom after a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton was compounded by last weekend’s 4-0 humiliation at Brentford.

United will attempt to avoid starting a top-flight season with three straight losses for the first time since 1986 when Liverpool come to town.

“I’m not here for myself,” the former Ajax boss said. “I’m here to help the club and to restore the club.

“I knew before this is a challenge and I wanted this challenge. I knew before it was going to be hard but I wanted that because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult.

“But I get it done – and I’m convinced I’ll get it done here as well."

