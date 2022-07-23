Manchester United's friendly to go ahead despite heavy rain in Perth

Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Aston Villa on Saturday is all set to go ahead despite heavy rain in the Australian city of Perth.

The pitch at the Optus Stadium became waterlogged on Saturday morning following overnight showers and early thunderstorms.

Ground staff worked hard to remove surface water. Following a pitch inspection, the match referee declared the pitch to be playable, according to a Manchester United statement.

Among the players hoping to get on the field will be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who was heavily booed by the Melbourne crowd during the opening stages of their friendly win against Crystal Palace.

After manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the defender would retain the armband, the 29-year-old was targeted by sections of the crowd in Australia and he will be hoping that changes against Villa.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David de Gea said he hopes to remain at Manchester United and help the Premier League club end their trophy drought after a "disaster" of a season.

De Gea's contract expires in June next year and the Spaniard said he was open to signing an extension.

"If they let me stay I will stay, for sure. I'm really comfortable, happy, and hopefully before I leave we can win something more," De Gea said on Friday, adding that he had yet to open discussions about a renewal.

United endured a torrid campaign last season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth with 58 points - their lowest in the Premier League era.

The club also failed to win any silverware, extending their trophy drought to five years.

"We cannot do the same because it was a disaster," De Gea said. "It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes.

"Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going."

United beat Palace 3-1