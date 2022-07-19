Sebastien Haller vows to 'come back stronger' after testicular tumour diagnosis

Ivorian, 28, left the team's pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday after the discovery of the tumour following a medical examination

Sebastien Haller will undergo further tests after his club Borussia Dortmund discovered a testicular tumour at a training camp in Switzerland. AFP
Steve Luckings
Jul 19, 2022
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller has thanked his well-wishers after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

The Ivorian, 28, left the team's pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday after the discovery of the tumour following a medical examination.

Haller said on Twitter: “Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Further tests are scheduled to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days, the German club said.

Dortmund announced Haller’s diagnosis on Twitter and the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller’s teammate at Dortmund, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, tweeted his support for the former West Ham United striker.

Bellingham said: “Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!”

Haller joined Dortmund earlier this month on a four-year contract as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who has signed for Manchester City.

Dortmund paid Ajax €31 million ($31.5 million) for Haller after he scored 47 goals in 66 appearances for the Dutch side after joining in 2021 from West Ham.

His 21 league goals in 31 games saw him finish as top scorer in the 2021/22 Eredivisie as Ajax secured a record-extending 36th title.

Dortmund's first game of the new Bundesliga season is against Bayer Leverkusen on August 6, eight days after heading to third-tier 1860 Munich in the first round of the German Cup.

