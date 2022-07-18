Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new deal at AC Milan and will play on past 41st birthday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new deal at Italian champions AC Milan that will see him play on past his 41st birthday.

The Swedish attacker, who turns 41 in October, agreed a contract extension until at June 2023 despite that fact he currently recovering from knee surgery.

At the end of May, Ibrahimovic – fresh from winning the Serie A title – had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 40-year-old is expected to be out for up to eight months, so is not likely to be fully fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023,” the club said in a short statement on Monday. “The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt.”

Responding to the announcement on his Instagram page, Ibrahimovic wrote: “The never-ending Zlatan #ReadyToLeaveAMark”.

Ibrahimovic – who returned for his second spell at the Rossoneri in 2019 after two prolific campaigns in the United States with LA Galaxy – made 27 appearances in all competitions last season scoring eight goals as Milan won the scudetto for the first time in 11 years.

He has also played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in a remarkable club career that has seen him score more than 500 goals.

Ibrahimovic is also Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 games.