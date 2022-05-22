Al Wahda clinch top three spot in Adnoc Pro League after Abu Dhabi derby win

Al Wahda rallied from a goal down to defeat Al Jazira 2-1 in the Abu Dhabi derby to seal a top three finish in the Adnoc Pro League.

Ali Mabkhout opened the scoring for Jazira on 14 minutes before Joao Pedro and Fabio Martins found the net twice within two minutes in the second half at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in the penultimate round of the league on Saturday.

Mabkhout weaved through the Wahda defence before calmly placing the ball from inside the box that left goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi rooted to the spot.

Joao struck the equaliser when he towered above the Jazira defence to head home Khalil Al Hammadi’s cross from the right flank on the 59th minute and then Martins knocked in the next from the far post from an Omar Khrbin cross a minute later to complete Wahda’s win.

The result moved Wahda to third on 52 points, two behind second-placed Sharjah, who edged out the relegated Emirates 2-1 at home on the same night.

Lithierry Silva was on target with a swerving effort from the edge of the area to give Emirates a 12th minute lead.

Caio Lucas fired in the equaliser after exchanging passes with Ben Malango on 41 minutes and Otabek Shukurov put them in front shortly before half time.

Emirates ended with 10 men on the pitch after midfielder Abdulla Musa was sent off in the 50th minute, receiving a straight red card after pulling down Gustavo Alex.

Meanwhile, Guilherme Vieira found the net twice as Al Dhafra came from a goal down to edge past Al Nasr 2-1 to keep hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Nasr’s Portuguese midfielder Toze scored for the home side on 26 minutes before Vieira’s brace shortly before the break.

The three points moved Dhafra three clear of Al Orooba, who held Al Wasl to a 1-1 result.