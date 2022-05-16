AC Milan one win away from securing 19th Serie A title after Atalanta victory

Leao and Hernandez strikes secure 2-0 win, but Inter ensure race for Scudetto will go down to last day

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates with Rafael Leao, left, after scoring his side's second goal against Atalanta at the San Siro. AP Photo
Press Association
May 16, 2022
AC Milan are one win away from securing their 19th Serie A title after they defeated Atalanta at the San Siro on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli’s side had to wait until the 56th-minute to break the deadlock when substitute Junior Messias sent Rafael Leao away and the attacker rifled home the opener.

A special second would follow when Theo Hernandez waltzed through the Atalanta defence to fire home and put Milan on the verge of a first Scudetto in 11 years.

Celebrations were put on hold by neighbours Inter, who clinched a 3-1 victory at Cagliari to ensure the title race would go to the final day.

Success for the reigning champions thwarted any potential Milan party with Lautaro Martinez hitting a brace.

Charalampos Lykogiannis had cancelled out Matteo Darmian’s towering header in the 25th minute for Inter before Martinez wrapped up the points with two second-half strikes.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are at home to Sampdoria next Sunday, while Milan travel to Sassuolo knowing one more victory will end their wait for another Scudetto.

A brace by Gianluca Scamacca helped Sassuolo win 3-1 at Bologna with Domenico Berardi also on target for the visitors.

Third-placed Napoli had beaten Genoa by a 3-0 score earlier on an emotional day for Lorenzo Insigne.

The prolific goalscorer netted a second-half penalty on his final appearance in Naples before he departs this summer to join Toronto FC.

Victor Osimhen and Stanislav Lobotka found the net for the hosts and defeat for Genoa means they are virtually relegated given their three-point deficit to Salernitana and their head-to-head record with the 17th-placed club.

Updated: May 16, 2022, 3:31 AM
AC MilanSerie AInter Milan
