Inter v Liverpool ratings: Perisic 7, Vidal 5; Salah 7, Van Dijk 8

Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday thanks to late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Inter were better in the first-half, with Hakan Calhanoglu firing against the crossbar after being allowed too much time in the penalty area.

Liverpool struggled to create chances, forcing manager Jurgen Klopp to ring in the changes in the second half. Substitute Firmino broke the deadlock by flicking home from a corner in the 75th minute.

Thereafter, Liverpool asserted themselves and Salah pounced when Inter failed to clear a long ball into the box to end the contest seven minutes from time.

Even with the away goals rule no longer in force, victory puts the 2019 Champions League winners in control for the return leg on March 8 at Anfield.

“I think we both took a lot of risk in the pressing,” Van Dijk told CBS. “It’s about the hard fight, the battle when you have the ball - be brave, make the right decisions and keep it tight at the back.”

