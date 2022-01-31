Egypt vs Morocco Afcon player ratings: Salah 9, Elneny 7; Hakimi 6, El Haddadi 4

Mohamed Salah was the star for Egypt as he scored an equaliser and then created the winner to earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals following a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Morocco in Yaounde.

Sofiane Boufal's early penalty put Morocco ahead in the quarter-final on Sunday but captain Salah equalised early in the second half and then made the winner for Mahmoud Trezeguet 10 minutes into extra time.

"Now it is time to focus on Cameroon and we go from there but the players gave everything today as in each game and hopefully we will carry on winning," Salah said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

"Our goal is to make the people in Egypt happy."

Egypt meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday after a much-improved performance following a slow start to the tournament.

Sunday's victory kept Egypt on course to extend their record number of titles to eight and handed Morocco yet another failed campaign, having last made it to the semi-finals at the Afcon in 2004.

