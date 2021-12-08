PSG v Club Brugge player ratings: Mbappe 9, Messi 9; Mignolet 4, Hendry 4

Stars shine as Paris giants ease past Belgians in final Champions League group game

Danny Lewis
Dec 8, 2021

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain rounded out their Champions League group-stage campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Club Brugge.

Mbappe scored twice in the first seven minutes, the second-fastest double at the start of a game in Champions League history, before setting up Messi to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Mats Rits got one back for the Belgians in the second half but Messi then netted a penalty to make it 4-1 and give PSG a welcome confidence boost in an underwhelming European campaign to date.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 8th 2021, 8:41 AM
