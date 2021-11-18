Paul Pogba jets into Dubai for injury recovery as Manchester United star seeks comeback

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has arrived in Dubai as he works on his recovery from injury.

Pogba is utilising Dubai's warm weather conditions to aid his rehabilitation having injured a thigh while on international duty with France last week.

He posted images on social media showing him working out at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, which has hosted a number of top Premier League clubs in recent years. "Recovery mode on," he wrote.

After suffering the injury he said: "We don't lose faith, we don't lose the positive vibe.

"Keep smiling, everything happens for a reason, we're blessed still and we're going to come back, and we keep it up. That's how it is. Thank you again for the support, all love, god bless you all and we're going to be back soon."

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Chelsea's Ross Barkley have also been pictured at Nad Al Sheba during the past week while the Premier League paused for the international fixtures.

Pogba, like United, has had an inconsistent start to the season. He started well with a flurry of assists and eye-catching performances, but was then sent off in the 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool. United are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Watford in the Premier League.

Pogba has been to the UAE a number of times in recent years, both solo and with United on training camps.

Pogba in Dubai

________________________

