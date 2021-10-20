Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig player ratings: Gueye 4, Messi 8, Mbappe 7; Silva 7

Lionel Messi scored two as Paris Saint-Germain fought back to earn a 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

French attacker Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front after nine minutes, slamming into the bottom corner after a lightning-quick counter-attack.

But Mauricio Pochettino's side were a shambles defensively and the Germans deservedly levelled after an Angelino cross picked out Andre Silva who fired home just before the half-hour mark.

Leipzig found themselves in front after 57 minutes when another fine Angelino ball into the middle was finished superbly by Nordi Mukiele.

Things were looking grim for the Ligue 1 outfit until Messi, who had barely figured as an attacking threat, turned the game on its head.

First, he levelled the scores after being set-up by Mbappe, then put PSG back in front with a cool Panenka penalty after the French striker was fouled in the box.

The scoreline would have been more comfortable had Mbappe not blazed an injury-time penalty over the bar.

The French side go above Manchester City to the top of Champions League Group A on seven points.

Messi, 34, is now on 123 Champions League goals, with Leipzig the 37th team he has scored against in the competition.

