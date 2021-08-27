Cristiano Ronaldo 'has no intention' of playing for Juventus as Man City rumours persist

Cristiano Ronaldo during Juventus' training session in Turin on Wednesday, August 11.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has told him he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian club in the latest twist of a transfer saga that could see the Portuguese superstar move to Manchester City.

Reports emerged earlier on Friday claiming Ronaldo had left Juve's Continassa training centre before the start of Friday's session, with Sky Sports claiming the Portuguese forward arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at around 10.45am local time.

Allegri has now confirmed that Ronaldo appears set for the exit after three years in Turin.

"Yesterday Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow," Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve's Serie A match against Empoli on Saturday.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

"Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, some great champions and even better managers (have left). It's one of the laws of life. But Juventus will always be here.

"Cristiano did a lot for this club, he's a great champion, I wish him all the luck in the world wherever he will play. He gave a great contribution. For the season that I trained him he led by example for the lads, so he is only to be thanked for what he did for Juventus."

Ronaldo, who was signed by Juventus in 2018 for €100 million ($117.6m) from Real Madrid in the hope of leading them to an elusive Champions League title, will leave the Italian club with 101 goals, two league titles and a Coppa Italia trophy to his name.

Ronaldo spent six seasons with Manchester United from 2003-2009 where he won eight major trophies plus the Ballon d'Or in 2008 before sealing a then world record £80m ($109.8m) move to Real Madrid.

The Portugal forward is Real's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won four Champions League trophies and two LaLiga titles with the Spanish club.

During the European Championship in June, Ronaldo joined Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by reaching 109 goals and he could make the record his own during the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ronaldo would join a City team stacked with talent but lacking a consistent marksman after the club's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero left at the end of the 2020-21 season to join Barcelona.

English champions City this week failed in their bid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, with the England captain stating he was staying at the north London club.

At United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, the year he helped the Old Trafford club claim their last Champions League title.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

