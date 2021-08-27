Chelsea and Italy star Jorginho named Uefa men's player of the year

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho capped a memorable season when he was named Uefa men's player of the year in Istanbul on Thursday.

Jorginho beat club teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the top prize.

The 29-year-old starred alongside Kante as Chelsea won the Champions League after defeating De Bruyne's City in the final in Porto. He then played a pivotal role as Italy won Euro 2020 after beating England in the final.

“That's a huge thing, isn't it? I'm lost for words. It's unbelievable, really,” Jorginho told Uefa.

“I have to say how grateful I am. Not only for my family and friends, but for my team-mates at both club and country, coaches, fans. All those who didn't believe in me, who criticised me, I have to thank them too.

“It's just really surreal for me based on where I've come from, my background. I come from a small town, Imbituba – I'm not sure you've heard the name before. I've achieved so much with trophies and awards,” he added.

Uefa said Jorginho had won 175 points in the voting, while De Bruyne got 167 and Kante 160. Lionel Messi, a six-time Ballon d'Or winner, was fourth with 148.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's player of the year award after captaining her side to the Champions League title, scoring in the 4-0 final win over Chelsea.

In other categories, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was voted men's coach of the year. The Champions League finalists dominated other categories as well. Goalkeeper of the year award went to Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, while City’s Ruben Dias was named defender of the year.

List of winners:

Men's awards

Player of the year: Jorginho (Chelsea)

Coach of the year: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Goalkeeper of the year: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Forward of the year: Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Defender of the year: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielder of the year: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Women's awards

Player of the year & Midfielder of the year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Coach of the year: Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

Goalkeeper of the year: Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Forward of the year: Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Defender of the year: Irene Paredes (PSG)

