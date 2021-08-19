Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law diagnosed with dementia

Denis Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances during his Manchester United career. Getty

Manchester United and Scotland football great Denis Law has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 81-year-old revealed on Thursday that he has “‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, "in my case, this being Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia”.

Law, whose former United great Bobby Charlton was diagnosed with the condition last year, is Scotland's joint top scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances and won the Ballon d'Or in 1964.

The Aberdeen-born striker scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for the Red Devils and features in the United Trinity statue outside Old Trafford alongside Charlton and the late George Best.

“I am at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition,” Law said in a statement. “The time has come to tackle this head on, excuse the pun.

“I recognise how my brain is deteriorating and how my memory evades me when I don't want it to and how this causes me distress in situations that are beyond my control.

“I do understand what is happening and that is why I want to address my situation now while I am able, because I know there will be days when I don't understand and I hate the thought of that right now.”

Law said he would no longer be able to sign shirts or autographs but he hoped to still go and watch his beloved United.

“I am trying to be positive and determined to continue watching my club, Manchester United at Old Trafford, hopefully this will be a season of success and I am excited by the new signings that Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and the club have made.

“I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing and so ask for understanding and patience as this will not be an easy journey especially for the people who love you the most.”

United said in a statement: “Denis Law will always be one of this club’s greatest legends and everybody at Manchester United sends our love and best wishes to him and his family. We know our fans around the world will also rally behind him.

“We applaud Denis’ brave words and will continue to offer whatever support we can as he adapts to this challenging condition.”

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The Bio Amal likes watching Japanese animation movies and Manga - her favourite is The Ancient Magus Bride She is the eldest of 11 children, and has four brothers and six sisters. Her dream is to meet with all of her friends online from around the world who supported her work throughout the years Her favourite meal is pizza and stuffed vine leaves She ams to improve her English and learn Japanese, which many animated programmes originate in

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

