Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at crossroads as they eye next moves

Kylian Mbappe had a great start to the season with PSG. AFP

Defenders in the Bundesliga have had a year and a half now to think up ways of constraining Erling Braut Haaland. Evidently, they need to think harder. The giant Norwegian, who turned 21 last month, has just begun his second full season with Borussia Dortmund in the same irrepressible way he started off his career in Germany.

Haaland recorded a hat-trick of assists against Eintracht Frankfurt on the league’s opening weekend. Being Haaland, he scored two goals as well, one with his left foot, one with his right, both made possible by that rare, uncontainable blend of speed, body strength and quick wits that make him one of the two most coveted forwards of his age group.

The other is Kylian Mbappe, 22.

Mbappe and Haaland keep an eye on each other’s performances. On Saturday, both were excellent. A few hours after Haaland set up goals for Marco Reus, Gio Reyna, and Thorgan Hazard in the 5-2 win over Frankfurt, Mbappe was propelling Paris Saint-Germain towards a 3-0 half-time lead at home to Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. By full-time, Mbappe had his hat-trick of assists, crosses for Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia plus a rifled shot deflected for an own goal off Strasbourg’s Ludovic Ajorque in PSG’s 4-2 win.

There were sizeable crowds at Dortmund and in Paris, which ought to have been a significant boost. Most of Haaland’s 62 goals - in 61 matches - for Dortmund have been scored in empty stadiums, because of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed only two months after he joined the club in early 2020.

Mbappe became Ligue 1’s leading scorer last season in front of very few paying spectators. At the weekend, he played in front of a full 46,000 at the Parc des Princes for the first time since before the public health crisis.

Dortmund's forward Erling Braut Haaland with coach Marco Rose after the match against Eintracht Frankfurt. AFP

Not all of them, though, had come ready to applaud Mbappe. His name was booed when it was read out ahead of kick-off, and when it was listed in the starting XI an hour earlier. It was cheered at the same time, but if the jeerers were a minority they were a loud minority.

The hostility towards Mbappe struck an odd note on an evening where fans had arrived early specifically to clap and chant for superstars. Mainly for Lionel Messi, who was presented to supporters as PSG’s sensational summer capture, alongside the other distinguished new arrivals, Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum, Gigio Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos. Their new club put on a glitzy pre-match show to welcome them, though Messi, Ramos and Donnarumma were not yet deemed ready to make their debuts. Nor were Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos or Marco Verratti fully recuperated from their extended international tournament action for their countries during the summer.

That left Mbappe as the leading star on the pitch. PSG needed his brilliance, after slipping from 3-0 ahead to 3-2. One of Mbappe’s many jet-propelled runs set up Sarabia’s goal to ease concerns. “I am very happy with Kylian,” said head coach Mauricio Pochettino, and, referencing the earlier booing, added, “Kylian knows how to stay focussed.”

Why the hostility from sections of the PSG support? Mbappe is stalling on renewing a contract that expires next June. He knows Real Madrid are eager to sign him, and he has made no secret of his ambition to play some of his career outside France. As things stand, he could officially open talks with Madrid, or any other club, in January, and leave PSG for free in less than 10 months time.

PSG hope that a dazzling season alongside Messi, Neymar and company will persuade Mbappe his long-term ambitions are best served in Paris. Until he commits to that, he can expect coldness from some fans.

Haaland also plans to explore transfer options next summer, but his situation is different.

Unlike Mbappe, who has this summer been joined at PSG by a parade of world-beaters, Haaland has seen a favourite ally, the master of assists Jadon Sancho, depart his club for Manchester United. Unlike Mbappe, Haaland has a contract with his current club until 2024. A sale next June would, assuming he suffers no sudden loss of form or fitness, bring to Dortmund greater funds even than Sancho’s €85m move.

In the meantime, Haaland has no doubt about how he is valued in Dortmund hearts. “His consistency is amazing,” beamed the club’s head coach Marco Rose, looking ahead to Tuesday's German Super Cup meeting with champions Bayern Munich. The venue is Dortmund’s Westfalen stadium, where Haaland’s name was still being chanted long after the final whistle on Saturday.

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

