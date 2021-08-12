Exclusive: Micah Richards' 2021/22 season predictions

Micah Richards, the former Manchester City and England defender, is now a television pundit in both the UK and the USA.

Here he offers his predictions for the 2021/22 season, starting on Friday.

Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy.

I think Manchester City will win the Premier League after a slow start. They have a settled defence but might still need a left-back and a striker. I see Chelsea as the biggest threat followed by Liverpool and Manchester United.

FA Cup

SRaheem Sterling celebrates with the FA Cup in 2019.

There’s a theme starting here but I think City will win that too.

League Cup

City fans won’t like it but I think United might win it.

Champions League

Lionel Messi’s arrival at PSG just tips the scales for me, though I think the English clubs will all be there or thereabouts, while some of the traditional European giants rebuild.

Five to watch

Jack Grealish of Manchester City is unveiled at the Etihad Stadium.

Got to start with my pal Jack Grealish, who I think will improve City and get better and better himself playing alongside some world-class talent and being coached by Pep Guardiola.

I think Ben White will emerge as a top class ball-playing central defender who improves Arsenal.

This may surprise a few people but I feel Dele Ali will be the comeback player of the season. He has loads of talent.

My other two are Federico Chiesa at Juventus, who has Fiorentina connections. He showed in the Euros what he could do and may develop into a world beater

And finally a right-back. I really do think that PSV’s Denzel Dumfries will kick on after the Euros and will attract serious interest from the biggest clubs.

One change in football

VAR stops the game too often, according to Richards.

VAR, it stops the game too often, takes the fun out of celebrating for the fans and seems too open to interpretation. It has created a lot of controversy and was supposed to stop that.