Former Sharjah star Igor Coronado has met up with new side Al Ittihad at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The Brazilian, 28, signed for the Saudi Arabian club earlier this month in what was reported as the most expensive transfer in history between GCC clubs, at an apparent $12 million.

Coronado has spent the time since working on his fitness in Dubai, before eventually travelling to Europe to join his new teammates. Ittihad posted pictures of Coronado in Austria on their social media account on Wednesday.

📸| رئيس مجلس الإدارة يستقبل المحترف البرازيلي ايجور كورنادو لحظة وصوله إلى المعسكر#الاتحاد_في_معسكر_errea pic.twitter.com/KehFJZQlas — نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihad) July 21, 2021

The playmaker, who signed for Sharjah from Italy’s Palermo in 2018, is regarded as one of the finest foreign players to have played in the UAE. He was an integral part in Sharjah winning the 2018/19 Arabian Gulf League – the club’s first UAE championship in 23 years - scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists. He was later voted the league's best foreign player that season.

Upon his transfer to Ittihad, which had been mooted for some time, Coronado posted on social media: “Today I say goodbye to an amazing club. I leave the club with the feeling of accomplishment. I can’t thank enough my teammates and the fans for all the love and support.

“Sharjah made me and my family feel at home. It has been the most magical years of my career. I wish Sharjah all the best for the future. Thank you with all my heart.”

Following a superb debut campaign, Coronado’s progress at Sharjah was stunted somewhat by injury, although he was still the team’s standout performer in last year’s Asian Champions League as the UAE side missed out on goal difference on qualification for the knockout stages.

Last season, he returned to fitness and form, scoring 17 goals in 25 Arabian Gulf League appearances to help Sharjah finish fourth.

Previous to his move to the UAE, Coronado spent time in the lower leagues in England and then in the Maltese top flight before switching to Italy. There, he represented Trapani and Palermo, both in Serie B.

Ittihad, meanwhile, finished last season’s Saudi Pro League in third place, five points off eventual winners Al Hilal.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

