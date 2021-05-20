Mercedes boss Toto Wolff demands clarity over flexible rear wings

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff warned on Thursday of possible protests and court action if Formula One's governing body did not speed up a 'half-baked' clampdown on flexible rear wings.

The Austrian spoke after McLaren principal Andreas Seidl said some rivals were gaining an unacceptable advantage because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had put off action until June 15.

Read More Monte Carlo remains the crown jewel of Formula One that every driver covets

"Delaying the introduction for whatever reason leaves us in a legal vacuum and leaves the door open for protests," Wolff, whose team have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, said at the Monaco Grand Prix.

"It's probably two other teams that are most affected, maybe more, and obviously a protest could end up in the ICA (International Court of Appeal).

"And that is a messy situation and can take weeks before we have a result."

A technical directive was sent to the teams last week notifying them of new load deflection tests to be introduced amid suspicions some were bending the aerodynamic rules with their rear wings.

Formula One's rules say all components influencing a car's aerodynamic performance must be rigidly secured and remain immobile.

Teams can race as normal at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix and the following race in Azerbaijan, where a wing that flexes under speed on the long and fast straight can make a big difference.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is leading Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 14 points after four races, reckoned his rival's rear wing could be worth six tenths of a second in Baku.

Wolff said that race was four weeks away and it was 'incomprehensible' that a team could not stiffen up a rear wing by then.

Seidl, whose team are powered by Mercedes, said it was pretty clear what was going on with rivals' cars at the previous race in Barcelona.

He said McLaren had nothing to change but some teams had benefited from "doing things which in our point of view are clearly against the regulations".

"Allowing them to have further advantage for some more races is clearly something we strongly disagree with," added the German.

"We hope the FIA shows a very strong hand on this. It is simply not acceptable because it puts teams that comply with the regulations at a big disadvantage."

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.