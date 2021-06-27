Formula One: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Styrian Grand Prix

Red Bull driver dominates from start to finish in Austria finishing ahead of Mecedes duo Hamilton and Bottas

Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the title race.

The Dutchman led every lap at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg to take the chequered flag 35 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, with the Brit's teammate Valtteri Botas third.

Hamilton never threatened to challenge as Verstappen secured his second win in a week and fourth of the year, extending his title advantage from 12 points to 18 with the Brit managing to secure a bonus point for the fastest lap.

More the follow …

Updated: June 27, 2021 07:01 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A pupil wearing a protective face mask paints as she attends her class at Al-Mizhar American Academy. Shruti Jain / The National

Half of Dubai private school pupils now back for in-person classes

Education
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The network will carry freight across the UAE. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

Inside the UAE railway network’s nerve centre

Transport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
Most Read