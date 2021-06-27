Formula One: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Styrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the title race.

The Dutchman led every lap at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg to take the chequered flag 35 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, with the Brit's teammate Valtteri Botas third.

Hamilton never threatened to challenge as Verstappen secured his second win in a week and fourth of the year, extending his title advantage from 12 points to 18 with the Brit managing to secure a bonus point for the fastest lap.

More the follow …