George Russell handed Austrian GP win after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collide

A dramatic late collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris handed Mercedes' George Russell a lucky win in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Pole sitter Verstappen had to settle for fifth after leading for much of the race while Norris was forced to retire his McLaren after a tense battle between the pair for the lead.

READ MORE Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris challenge to win Spanish GP

Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren took second with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz completing the podium.

Russell said he was waiting to capitalise on any mistake, saying: "Incredible, it was a tough fight, starting in third. I was watching on the big screen and knew Lando would try and get that race win, but the team has done a great job to get us in the fight.

"You've got to be there at the end to pick up the pieces and that's where we were. We were only about 12 seconds behind and I knew it (the collision) was a possibility. You are always dreaming."

On lap 64 of 71, Norris crashed into Verstappen's Red Bull as he attempted a move for the lead with both cars suffering significant damage.

Verstappen and Norris limped back to the pits with the former able to continue after stopping for repairs. However, Norris was forced to retire.

Verstappen 💥 Norris



Incredible scenes at the Red Bull Ring 😵#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/YvD0dg2TUH — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2024

Verstappen was then slapped with a 10-second penalty by the stewards for causing a collision.

The turn of events handed Russell, who was sitting in third place, 15 seconds back to assume the lead. And the British driver made the most of the chance to land just the second win of his career.

Verstappen converted his pole into a victory in Saturday's sprint, and after blasting away from the front of the grid for Sunday's main event, his eighth victory from the 11 rounds appeared a formality.

But the race came alive with 20 laps remaining following a botched pit-stop for Verstappen.

Red Bull were slow to bolt on the Dutch driver's left-rear tyre to allow Norris to take 4.5 seconds out of his seven-second lead.

There was more drama for Verstappen as he ran wide at Turn 4 on his out-lap. Norris was within one second of his rival and within DRS range.

On lap 55, Norris made his first bid for the lead at Turn 3 but Verstappen remained ahead.

Three laps later, and Norris was at it again. He launched his McLaren down the inside of Verstappen but carried too much speed into, and Verstappen swooped back ahead.

With eight laps to go, Norris tried for a third time to take the lead. Verstappen ran off the road at the third corner and rejoined the asphalt with his lead intact.

And on the next lap, the two drivers sensationally collided. Verstappen suffered a left-rear puncture and one of Norris' tyres was also shredded.

Nico Hulkenberg came home sixth for Haas ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, Kevin Magnussen in the second Haas, Daniel Ricciardo of RB and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.

Leclerc finished 11th in the second Ferrari after a race of four pit-stops following a first lap incident.

Verstappen still managed to extend his championship lead, which is now 81 points over Norris heading into next weekend’s British Grand Prix.