Max Verstappen stamps his authority with win in Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen continued Red Bull's dominant start to the season by winning Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari was third with British teen Oliver Bearman a remarkable seventh on his debut for Ferrari as a late stand-in for Carlos Sainz.

Even after just two races, and despite turmoil at Red Bull, Verstappen looked in complete control as he aims for a fourth consecutive title.

Verstappen started on pole and held off Leclerc at the first corner, as he did last week at the season-opener in Bahrain, before quickly building his lead.

The only interruption came when Lance Stroll's crash brought out the safety car. Verstappen came into the pits for a tire change and after the restart easily passed Lando Norris to retake the lead.

Perez had a five-second penalty because Red Bull released him from a pit stop into the path of another car, but that didn't matter since he finished far ahead of Leclerc.

Perez was runner-up under the Jeddah floodlights, last year's winner taking the chequered flag 13.643 seconds behind his triple world champion teammate.

The victory was a ninth in a row for Verstappen, dating back to Japan last September, and 56th of the 26-year-old Dutch driver's career.

It was also his 100th career podium while Red Bull's 115th win lifted them ahead of Williams in fourth place on the all-time lists.

"Overall, a fantastic weekend for the whole team and myself. I felt really good with the car and it was the same in the race," Verstappen said.

Britain's Bearman, making his F1 race debut as Ferrari's youngest ever rookie at 18 years and 305 days old after Spaniard Sainz was sidelined by appendicitis, finished seventh and was voted Driver of the Day.

"Today he's been incredible," said Leclerc of his teammate. "It's hugely impressive and I'm sure he's extremely proud. Everybody has noticed how talented he is and I'm sure it's just a matter of time before he's in F1."

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren, with Fernando Alonso fifth for Aston Martin and George Russell sixth for Mercedes and the first of four British drivers following each other across the line.

The win came at a tumultuous time for Red Bull, who have been forced to clarify that Verstappen will remain at the team.

The crisis-hit Formula One team's group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff had earlier stated that Verstappen will not leave amid rumours of a move to Mercedes.

Verstappen cast doubt over his future when he claimed he will quit the world champions if motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is forced out.

The Press Association reported that 80-year-old Austrian Marko, an instrumental figure in Verstappen's career, faces a Red Bull investigation following the probe into claims of "inappropriate behaviour" against Christian Horner.

Verstappen's deal with Red Bull runs until 2028 and, when asked ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP if the Dutch driver will remain with the team, Mintzlaff replied: "Of course. He has a contract.

"Max is a great driver and hopefully we will win tonight. I am here just for racing. That's it."