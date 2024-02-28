F1 2024 calendar and how to watch races in the UAE

The 2024 Formula One season, which begins this weekend in Bahrain, will be the longest in the sport’s history, with a staggering 24 races scheduled.

A packed season means a short turnaround between successive races, and that raises the chances of burnout for staff and drivers alike. But for F1 fans, it is a bonanza.

Here we take a look at the 2024 season.

Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir): March 2

The season begins and ends in the Middle East. The Bahrain race celebrates its 20th anniversary. Lewis Hamilton has won five times in Bahrain, but three-time world champion Max Verstappen triumphed in Sakir last season.

Saudi Arabian GP (Jeddah): March 9

The F1 caravan moves to the kingdom, just as the holy month of Ramadan begins. The Saudi GP was won by Sergio Perez last year – one of only three that Red Bull teammate Verstappen did not win.

We first raced in Bahrain 20 years ago...



Who do you think vibed the most with the 00s? 🕶️ 💅 #F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/NBSMtusrZJ — Formula 1 (@F1) February 26, 2024

Australian GP (Melbourne): March 24

No Australian has won at Albert Park and McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Visa Cash App RB's Daniel Ricciardo are unlikely to end that drought.

Japanese GP (Suzuka): April 7

The race was held in September last year. Red Bull won the constructors' title at Suzuka last year after Verstappen's second straight win in Japan. The home race for Yuki Tsunoda.

Chinese GP (Shanghai): April 21

F1 returns to China after a long gap; the last race there was in 2019 when Hamilton won for Mercedes. China’s ‘zero covid’ policy made it impossible to host races there, but the country is now back on the map. The timing is perfect with Sauber's Guanyu Zhou set to become the first Chinese F1 driver to race in front of his home crowd.

Miami GP: May 5

A crucial juncture in last year’s championship. It was Miami where Verstappen started a run of 10 wins in a row, and stormed to the title. This year, Miami hosts a sprint race for the first time. One of the most glamorous races of the season with an abundance of star power.

Emilia Romagna GP (Imola): May 19

The race was cancelled last year due to flooding. Hopefully, race organisers will have better luck this time.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland with PSG star Neymar at Circuit de Monaco ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Getty

Monaco GP: May 26

One of the jewels in F1’s crown. Monaco is steeped in history and glamour. Verstappen won last year, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hoping to become the first home winner this time around.

Canadian GP (Montreal): June 9

A home race for Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. Hamilton will have great memories of Montreal as he picked up his first F1 win there.

Spanish GP (Barcelona): June 23

The start of a European triple-header and the venue where Verstappen recorded his first F1 victory in 2016. Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will be looking to impress the home crowd.

Austrian GP (Spielberg): June 30

Verstappen has won four times here – Red Bull's home race. It is the shortest race in terms of time.

British GP (Silverstone): July 7

The longest running race in the calendar, Silverstone has been part of the roster since 1950. Hamilton will be hoping to make a statement in front of home fans before he moves to Ferrari next year.

Hungarian GP (Budapest): July 21

A supposed happy hunting ground for Hamilton, who has won a record eight times. But that seems a long time back now.

Belgian GP (Spa-Francorchamps): July 28

Lando Norris and Verstappen both have Belgian mothers, making Spa a home race in a way. Verstappen has won there three times in a row.

Dutch GP (Zandvoort): August 25

Verstappen's home race. He has won every year since it returned to the calendar in 2021. Expect overwhelming support for the champion.

Italian GP (Monza): September 1

The iconic track is just outside Milan and hosts Ferrari's home race. Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have five wins each at the circuit.

Azerbaijan GP (Baku): September 15

The 2023 race was won by Perez for the second time in three years – his most recent victory.

Singapore GP: September 22

The only race Red Bull failed to win last year, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz succeeding. The hot and humid night race is one of the season's biggest physical challenges.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk at the pit lane during the United States GP in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 22, 2023. AFP

United States GP (Austin): October 20

The start of the second triple-header of the year, Austin will again be a sprint race.

Mexican GP (Mexico City): October 27

Verstappen has won five of the last six races in Mexico, and looks like he will continue that impressive form this year.

Brazilian GP (Sao Paulo): November 3

Interlagos is the only circuit to have hosted a sprint every year since 2021.

Las Vegas GP: November 23

The famous Las Vegas strip made its F1 debut last year. However, a loose drain cover wreaked havoc during practice. Hopefully, everything will be sealed shut this time.

Qatar GP (Lusail): December 1

Verstappen secured his championship hat-trick here last year in Saturday’s sprint. Heat unlikely to be an issue this time of the year.

Abu Dhabi GP (Yas Marina): December 8

The season-ending race at Yas marina Circuit. Verstappen defeated Hamilton in stunning fashion on the last lap here in 2021 and has won here for the past four years.

How to watch races in the UAE

Currently there is no information on how to watch live F1 races in the UAE. We will update accordingly.

What is new?

Italy-based AlphaTauri start the season with new management, with closer ties to Red Bull. They have been renamed Visa Cash App RB.

There are no rookie drivers this year, nor changes to the line-up. However, things could change soon.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged misconduct toward a team employee. His future is set to be decided this weekend.

Also, a significant number of drivers see their contracts run out after this season. Some major seats are expected to be up for grabs, so expect some interesting negotiations.