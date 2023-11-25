Sergio Aguero shines in Manchester City colours at Abu Dhabi GP

Live updates: Abu Dhabi F1

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero turned a few heads as he attended Saturday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying day while sporting Manchester City's famous colours.

Aguero was spotted in the paddock wearing Manchester City overalls, including his old club jersey number - 10.

Read more Abu Dhabi F1: Crashes cause havoc

The Formula One season finale is expected to attract some of the biggest stars in the world as teams look to make one last statement before preparations begin for the next term. Red Bull and Max Verstappen have dominated 2023 and the fight is now between Ferrari and Mercedes for the runner-up spot.

On Saturday, George Russell went fastest for Mercedes in final practice while triple champion Verstappen complained about the handling of his Red Bull.

Sunday is Mercedes' last hope of avoiding a first winless year since 2011 and the former champions are in a tight battle with Ferrari for second overall, with the Italians only four points behind.