Abu Dhabi F1: All roads lead to Yas Marina Circuit for season finale

As the drivers and teams made their way into Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday, the teams were still in the process of putting the finishing touches to the cars.

Mechanics and technicians were hard at work in the pit lane, working, as is traditional, to the beat of dance music with heavy bass.

Read more A storm is brewing as F1 heads to Abu Dhabi

If you're there, you can see how this soundtrack is perfectly in tune to the run-up for what lays ahead.

Some of the weekend's keenest spectators had been waiting outside the venue early on, keen to get inside and start the weekend properly.

Attendees got their first glance at the drivers coming through the gate over the course of the morning, but the men at the centre of it all will be making their official first appearances later this afternoon.