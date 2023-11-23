Abu Dhabi F1: Complete schedule of the 2023 season finale

The 2023 Formula One season comes to a grand conclusion this weekend in Abu Dhabi. And even though Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already wrapped up the drivers' and constructors' championship, there is still a lot to look forward to.

Verstappen has utterly dominated 2023 with 18 wins and one more would make him the first driver to register 19 victories in a season, which would also catapult him to third on the all-time list of race winners.

Red Bull, too, have sealed the constructor's title but there is an intriguing battle brewing below them. There is a significant incentive - $30 million in prize money - for third-placed Ferrari to beat Mercedes to the runners-up spot in the constructors' championship, with just four points separating the two.

Ferrari are still fuming over Carlos Sainz's 10-place grid penalty at the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix – a result of the extensive damage to his car caused by a loose manhole cover on the track. So they will be extra motivated this weekend.

The 2021 season concluded in extraordinary circumstances as Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton to the title after overtaking the Briton on the final lap following a controversial safety car restart in the final moments of the race. Will we get to see similar drama this time at the Yas Marina Circuit?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 schedule

Friday, November 24

First practice - 1.30pm to 2.30pm (UAE time); Second practice - 5pm to 6pm

Saturday, November 25

Third practice - 2.30pm to 3.30pm; Qualifying 6pm to 7pm

Sunday, November 26

Race from 5pm

F1 concerts

Friday - Chris Brown (Etihad Park); Saturday - Shania Twain (Etihad Park); Sunday - Foo Fighters (Etihad Park).

Access to concerts is exclusive to grand prix ticket holders. Tickets are available at abudhabigp.com

How to watch Abu Dhabi GP in the UAE

Formula One fans can watch the action on MBC’s streaming platform www.shahid.net under the sports package of Shahid VIP.