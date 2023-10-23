Elon Musk, Prince Harry and other celebrities at United States GP

Newly crowned triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a hat trick of Texas victories as he claimed the 50th win of his career in a tense United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, 26, started sixth on the grid in his Red Bull car before working his way through the field to take the chequered flag 2.225 seconds ahead of resurgent seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who was disqualified hours after the race when his Mercedes car failed a technical inspection.

The decision wiped out Hamilton's best finish in months and comes just as Mercedes showed some new life and pace in a season dominated by Verstappen and Red Bull. Hamilton had Verstappen within his sights and may have even caught up if given a few extra laps.

“It is of course disappointing to be disqualified post-race but that doesn’t take away from the progress we’ve made this weekend,” Hamilton said.

Problem arose in the post-race inspection when race stewards inspected the skid block. The wood resin block, or “plank”, under the car is used to ensure teams follow the rules of how close they run the cars to the ground in search of better speed and performance.

If the skid block is found to have been reduced by more than 1 millimetre, the car and driver are disqualified. Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, were both disqualified.

The drama that unfolded in Austin was witnessed by a number of famous names, including Elon Musk, Prince Harry, Rory McIlroy and many others who can all be seen in the gallery above.