Anthony Joshua at Dutch GP ahead of F1 season restart - in pictures

British boxer Anthony Joshua soaked in the sights and sounds at the Zandvoort racetrack as Formula One prepared for a restart after the summer break.

Joshua was given a tour of Red Bull's garage ahead of practice as the serial champions began what is effectively the countdown to Max Verstappen's likely third straight F1 title.

Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix is the first of 10 races remaining in a season which Verstappen has overwhelmingly dominated.

With a lead of 125 points over his nearest rival and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, Verstappen can afford to take it easy as he only needs to avoid catastrophic results from here on.

However, Verstappen is unlikely to play it safe. At his home track in Zandvoort, he will be eyeing a ninth straight win to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record from 2013 and 11th overall this season.

Joshua, meanwhile, looked relaxed amid the hype around a proposed bout with Deontay Wilder.

Discussions have taken place about a mega-fight in Saudi Arabia in January.

Joshua ensured he remained on track for a future meeting with former WBC belt-holder Wilder by knocking out Robert Helenius in the seventh round at London's O2 Arena.

Anticipation is now growing over two of the best heavyweights of the era finally stepping into the ring together.

Speaking about the possible match-up earlier, Joshua insisted: "There is no pressure on this whole situation, I am just rolling with the punches. It is not as important as this and that.

"I am just happy I have done my job and I can go home. It is not a big deal. I will take it step by step.

"For me, it is just another fight. I can't get caught up in the hype and the build-up, what it means to people. For me I have to go in there as a gladiator, right?

"A gladiator doesn't worry about what it means to other people, he just goes to fight. Take it from my aspect as a fighter, I am training to fight someone and hurt someone.

"I have no interest in what people think of me in the future. All I have an interest in is taking this guy out one way or another. That is just where my head is at."