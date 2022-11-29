Mattia Binotto resigns as Ferrari boss after disastrous season of team errors

Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari team principal following a disastrous season of a errors which helped end Charles Leclerc’s title hopes.

Ferrari finished second in last season’s constructors’ championship, while Leclerc ended the year as runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Leclerc opened with two wins in the first three races and seemed poised to challenge Verstappen for the title, a prize no Ferrari driver has won in 15 years. He finished nearly 150 points adrift and without a win since July.

Swiss-born Italian Binotto had been with Ferrari for almost three decades, stepping up to the role of team principal in 2019.

Rumours had been swirling about his future ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Binotto, 53, said in a statement.

“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I'm sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.”

Binotto's final season in charge witnessed a series of errors that proved costly to both Ferrari drivers. Leclerc was left angry at the team when a mistimed pit call cost him the chance to win his home race at the Monaco GP in May.

At the British GP he was left on old tyres and overtaken by teammate Carlos Sainz Jr for the win. This month, Leclerc had no chance to challenge for pole position in Brazil when Ferrari put intermediate tires on his car while everyone else was on slicks.

Abu Dhabi GP gallery

Expand Autoplay Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, presents the trophy to the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court

Another botched pit stop at the Dutch Grand Prix in September saw only three tyres initially fitted to Sainz's car and was seen as a symbol of Ferrari's difficulties.

Benedetto Vigna, chief executive of Ferrari Group, said Binotto had achieved many things in his role, including making Ferrari competitive again.

“I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year,” said Vigna.

“As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport.”

The team did not immediately name Binotti's successor but said its choice “is expected to be finalised in the new year”.

Meanwhile, Ross Brawn announced on Monday that he was retiring and leaving the position as managing director of motorsports at F1, which he had held since 2017.