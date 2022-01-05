Bosnia honours F1 great Michael Schumacher with mural - in pictures

Formula One great Michael Schumacher turned 53 on Monday and one part of the globe honoured the seven-time world champion in a unique fashion.

A giant mural of Schumacher was unveiled in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to recognise the humanitarian help the F1 driver provided during the country's hour of need.

Schumacher was involved in supporting children's hospitals and rebuilding damaged homes during and after the Bosnian war. His contributions were immortalised in a mural by Bosnian artists Vedran Poricanin, Emir Music, Rijad Hadzic and Benjamin Cengic.

Recently, Schumacher’s wife provided updates on the Formula One great's condition as he continues to his recovery from a brain injury sustained in a ski accident eight years ago.

Schumacher suffered the accident in December 2013 and was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014. Since September 2014, he has been receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation at the family home on Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

“Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here,” Corinna Schumacher said in the Netflix documentary Schumacher. “He still shows me how strong he is every day.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”