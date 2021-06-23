Spectators ejected at World Test Championship final for abusing New Zealand players

ICC reveals two fans were removed from Southampton ground for unruly behaviour

India's Jasprit Bumrah is caught by New Zealand's Tom Latham on day six of the World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. PA
India's Jasprit Bumrah is caught by New Zealand's Tom Latham on day six of the World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. PA

Two spectators were ejected during the World Test Championship final for abusing New Zealand players as they took on India in the showpiece match at Southampton.

Read More

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John SibleyWorld Test Championship final set for thrilling end as India and New Zealand trade blows

A lively crowd made up of largely India fans added to the intensity, with their chants in support of Virat Kohli's side ringing round Hampshire's headquarters during the fifth day.

But there was an unsavoury incident, with a spokesperson for the International Cricket Council, the sport's global governing body, saying after stumps on Tuesday: "We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players.

"Our security team were able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground. We will not tolerate any sort of abusive behaviour in cricket."

New Zealand's Tim Southee, asked about the incident in a post-play news conference, said: "It's the first I've heard of it.

"The game is always played in a good spirit on the field."

On Wednesday, the Black Caps took complete control of the final. They bowled out India for 170 in the second innings.

Tim Southee took four wickets while Trent Boult scalped three as Virat Kohli's team could only set a target of 139 in a little over 53 overs.

Published: June 23, 2021 05:50 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Government
Under the patronage of the UAE’s Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School has celebrated the graduation of 134 female students from seven Arab countries. Wam

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launches Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence

UAE Government
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
A UN report says millions more will go hungry owing to the catastrophic effects of climate change. AFP 

Leaked UN report lays bare catastrophic effects of climate change

Europe
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read