Spectators ejected at World Test Championship final for abusing New Zealand players

Two spectators were ejected during the World Test Championship final for abusing New Zealand players as they took on India in the showpiece match at Southampton.

A lively crowd made up of largely India fans added to the intensity, with their chants in support of Virat Kohli's side ringing round Hampshire's headquarters during the fifth day.

But there was an unsavoury incident, with a spokesperson for the International Cricket Council, the sport's global governing body, saying after stumps on Tuesday: "We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players.

"Our security team were able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground. We will not tolerate any sort of abusive behaviour in cricket."

New Zealand's Tim Southee, asked about the incident in a post-play news conference, said: "It's the first I've heard of it.

"The game is always played in a good spirit on the field."

On Wednesday, the Black Caps took complete control of the final. They bowled out India for 170 in the second innings.

Tim Southee took four wickets while Trent Boult scalped three as Virat Kohli's team could only set a target of 139 in a little over 53 overs.