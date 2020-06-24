Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez 'tests negative' for coronavirus a day after being red-flagged

Mohammad Hafeez has announced he has tested negative for coronavirus a day after Pakistan revealed the veteran all-rounder was one of seven more players to return a positive result.

Ten Pakistan players have now been red-flagged but after Hafeez learned he was among that number, he submitted himself and his family to private tests at a separate laboratory, the report of which he uploaded on to Twitter.

After undergoing a swab, the report states the virus was "not detected" in Hafeez but added: "One or more negative results do not rule out the possibility of Covid-19 virus infection. A number of factors could lead to a negative result in an infected individual."

Pakistan are due to depart for England this Sunday and there remains an appetite from the boards of both countries to go ahead with three Tests and as many T20s in a tour which is scheduled to start in August.

The Pakistan players and support staff who have tested negative are set to gather together at Lahore in a 'bio-secure' environment and undergo another round of testing on Friday.

They will then head for Manchester on a chartered flight and be tested again by the England and Wales Cricket Board medical panel within 24 hours of their arrival before a two-week quarantine period as per UK government regulations.

However, Hafeez, along with Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf have all tested positive for the virus in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have formally called off their Test series in Sri Lanka because of the pandemic.

The Bangladesh team was due to play three Tests in late July, but the tour was in doubt because of the worrying spread of Covid-19 across South Asia.

The Sri Lankan cricket board said Bangladesh had pulled out due to "the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic".

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza – who remains in the Test squad – and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

This is the second international engagement to be taken off Sri Lanka's cricket calendar this month after India pulled out of a limited-overs series scheduled for late June.

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

“Making Football Fair” key initiatives - Create $320m in sponsorship

- Provide at least $2m annually to each member association (25% ring-fenced for development of women’s game)

- Develop second-tier Asian Cup

- Expand the Women's Asian Cup and introduce a Women's Asian Champions League

- Expand and establish continental competitions at all junior levels, from U14-U23

- Ensure every AFC national team plays minimum 5 matches per year

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 3

Gayle (23'), Perez (59', 63') Chelsea 0

