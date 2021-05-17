Australian cricketers land in Sydney after fleeing Covid-hit IPL 2021

AUSTRALIA CRICKET HEALTH Australian cricketer Chris Lynn arrives for hotel quarantine at the Marriott Hotel in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 17, after fleeing the Covid-hit IPL. EPA (EPA)

Australian cricketers landed in Sydney on a charter flight Monday, nearly two weeks after the Indian Premier League tournament they were participating in was suspended amid surging Covid-19 infections.

The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 after players and staff members from various franchises tested positive for coronavirus. Tournament organisers urged overseas players to return to their homes as soon as possible.

But the Australian contingent faced a major hurdle because their government temporarily barred incoming travellers from India.

Most of the Australians relocated to the Maldives and waited for the travel ban to be lifted before getting a charter flight home.

Broadcaster ABC reported that players including Steve Smith and David Warner were on board the flight that landed in Sydney about 7.30am local time.

A group of 38 players, coaches, officials and TV commentators had reportedly been staying in the Maldives, after leaving India on May 6 aboard a charter flight arranged and paid for by the Indian cricket board.

Two days back the Australian government lifted the temporary ban on travellers from India.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the cricketers had not been given any special treatment, and would be coming back "under their own steam, on their own ticket".

They are now expected to undergo 14 days of quarantine in a Sydney hotel, as part of strict border controls that have largely contained the spread of the virus in Australia.

Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson had left their IPL teams ahead of the larger Australian contingent, and were due to have completed quarantine last week.

The IPL started in early April and went ahead despite a massive spike in cases and deaths. The decision faced criticism from some observers, while others defended it as a welcome distraction for the Indian public.

India reported more than 310,000 new infections and 4,000 deaths on Sunday.

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

