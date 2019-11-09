Australia v Pakistan: Iftikhar Ahmed's power, Mitchell Starc's swing and other talking points from T20 series

Iftikhar Ahmed was one of the few bright sports for Pakistan during the T20 series defeat to Australia. AP

Pakistan are the top-ranked T20 team in the world but you wouldn’t have said that after watching them in the three-match T20 series in Australia which the hosts won comfortably.

Pakistan were outplayed in all departments of the game and even looked short on ability in some areas. With this being the T20 World Cup season, it wasn’t a great way for Babar Azam to begin life as T20 captain.

While they did hold on to their No 1 ranking by just one point, Pakistan know they did not put up much of a fight. The Aussies, meanwhile, were in cruise control and only had to operate at around 80-85 per cent capacity as they eased to a 2-0 series win.

Here we take a look at things learnt from the three-match series.

Babar, Iftikhar and not much else

Pakistan’s batting in white-ball cricket now revolves around Babar. Luckily for them, captaincy hasn’t affected Babar’s batting. But the rest of the line-up, apart from Iftikhar Ahmed, does not inspire any sort of confidence.

Babar hit two fifties while Iftikhar scored a fifty and a 45, but that was about it as far as Pakistan’s batting was concerned in the series. In fact, Iftikhar was the only Pakistan batsman who looked capable of hitting sixes regularly on the big Australian grounds.

The continued failure of opener Fakhar Zaman and the ineffectiveness of power hitter Asif Ali were the biggest disappointments for the visitors.

Starc is back

When left-arm quick Mitchell Starc gets going, there is very little that batsmen can do. Starc, with a slightly remodeled action, was back to swinging the ball late at high pace and the visiting batsmen did not know how to handle him.

The left-arm quick has picked up two wickets in four out of five T20s this season. Starc was particularly lethal on a green surface at Perth in the third T20, getting Babar lbw and then castling Mohammed Rizwan with late in-dippers. Who needs clever variations when you can bend it like Starc?

David Warner, left, and Aaron Finch have been in god form at the top of the order. Getty Images

Aussies in top form

The hosts' top order of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith couldn’t wait to get on the field and feast on Pakistan’s largely ineffective pace attack.

Warner has a century, two fifties and a 48 in his last six T20 outings — all unbeaten – while Finch has had just two failures in the same period. Smith has two fifties out of the three times he has been asked to bat.

Pakistan threw everything they had – including young quicks Mohammed Hasnain and Musa Khan – at the Aussies but they always had an answer.

Australia ended the year unbeaten in the T20 format i.e. seven wins from as many completed matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost eight out of nine completed games in 2019.

The 2020 T20 World Cup is being held in Australia and the men in green and gold look like the early favourites.

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Result UAE (S. Tagliabue 90+1') 1-2 Uzbekistan (Shokhruz Norkhonov 48', 86')

Ireland (15-1): Ireland (15-1): Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Quinn Roux; Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (capt), Cian Healy Replacements: Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, John Cooney, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Brief scores: ​​​​​​Toss: Pakhtunkhwa Zalmi, chose to field ​Environment Agency: 193-3 (20 ov)

Ikhlaq 76 not out, Khaliya 58, Ahsan 55 Pakhtunkhwa Zalmi: 194-2 (18.3 ov)

Afridi 95 not out, Sajid 55, Rizwan 36 not out Result: Pakhtunkhwa won by 8 wickets

