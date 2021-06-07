Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer and the new recruits brought in for PSL 2021 - in pictures

Rescheduled season to be completed in Abu Dhabi this month

The three-month, Covid-enforced break in the PSL season has brought with it a raft of changes.

When the league was suspended in March, then rescheduled for this month in Abu Dhabi, it rendered a variety of its overseas players unavailable.

The team’s recruitment managers had to get busy scouring the globe for reinforcements. They found a few high-profile stars keen to get involved, as well as some lesser-known talent awaiting them on arrival in UAE. Here is a list of some of the outstanding new recruits.

Read More

Karachi Kings' captain Imad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans' Chris Lynn (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 27, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)PSL 2021: Imad Wasim carries Karachi Kings' hopes with Pakistan comeback on his mind

PSL 2021: Fixtures, standings and where to watch matches on TV in the UAE

Published: June 7, 2021 10:55 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
Most Read